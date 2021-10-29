SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Winona teenager injured in single vehicle crash

The 18-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, when his vehicle went into a ditch.

Winona - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 29, 2021 08:14 AM
WINONA -- An 18-year-old Winona man suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday night when his vehicle went into a ditch off U.S. Highway 14.

A 2007 Ford Taurus was eastbound on Highway 14 in Utica when it crossed over the westbound lanes and went into a ditch about 9 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol Crash report.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jarin Michael Hanson, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Hanson was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

