Winona teens hurt in a crash on a snowy highway
Minnesota State Patrol reports two teens were hurt in a head-on collision Saturday evening on a snowy state highway.
WINONA — Two Winona teens escaped serious injury in a head-on collision in snowy weather Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol crash reports, Sera Kristine Speltz, 17, and Caylee Judith Kjos, 18, both of Winona, suffered non-life threatening injuries when they crashed on Minnesota Highway 43 and Pinetree Lane in Winona County.
The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in snowy conditions, according to the report.
Speltz was heading north on the highway in a 2014 Subaru Legacy and Kjos was driving south in a 2005 Saturn Vue.
Kjos was taken to Winona Health for treatment. Information about is Speltz was taken for treatment was not available.
