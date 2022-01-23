SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Winona teens hurt in a crash on a snowy highway

Minnesota State Patrol reports two teens were hurt in a head-on collision Saturday evening on a snowy state highway.

Crash report police lights
stock photo
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
January 23, 2022 03:04 PM
Share

WINONA — Two Winona teens escaped serious injury in a head-on collision in snowy weather Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol crash reports, Sera Kristine Speltz, 17, and Caylee Judith Kjos, 18, both of Winona, suffered non-life threatening injuries when they crashed on Minnesota Highway 43 and Pinetree Lane in Winona County.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in snowy conditions, according to the report.

Speltz was heading north on the highway in a 2014 Subaru Legacy and Kjos was driving south in a 2005 Saturn Vue.

Kjos was taken to Winona Health for treatment. Information about is Speltz was taken for treatment was not available.

Related Topics: WINONA AREA
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Two hurt in Highway 14 crash Saturday morning
State Patrol reports two trucks crashed west of Rochester.
January 23, 2022 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports
Monster trucks 1.JPG
Local
Fans flock to 'Monster Chaos' at Mayo Civic Center
Monster truck rally proves to be a big hit on a cold winter night.
January 23, 2022 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
ups.jpg
Local
UPS warehouse, trucks damaged in a fire Saturday
The cause and extent of the damage is still being tallied.
January 23, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Buyer pays $2.66 million for Med City complex housing a mental health practice
On Jan. 14, Unlock Real Estate Rochester LLC bought a 6,400-square-foot building at 3101 Superior Drive NW, where Associates in Psychiatry and Psychology is based. It is located behind Mayo Clinic's Superior Drive Support Center, which houses Mayo Clinic Laboratories.
January 22, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger