News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Winona woman injured after being sideswiped twice by 2 semi-trucks on I-90

The vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 90 near Dakota, Minn., when it was sideswiped by two separate semi-trucks.

Dakota - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
May 25, 2022 04:18 PM
DAKOTA, Minn. — A Winona woman was injured on Interstate 90, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, when two separate semi-trucks sideswiped her vehicle.

Lori Ann Utech, 59, of Winona, was driving a 2019 Chevy Trax SUV east on I-90 at Highway 61 at 8:09 a.m. when the vehicle was sideswiped by two separate semitractor-trailers, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Utecht was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The report added that neither semi stopped after the incident and continued east on I-90.

The Dakota Fire Department and TriState Ambulance responded to the incident.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
