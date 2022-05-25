Winona woman injured after being sideswiped twice by 2 semi-trucks on I-90
The vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 90 near Dakota, Minn., when it was sideswiped by two separate semi-trucks.
DAKOTA, Minn. — A Winona woman was injured on Interstate 90, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, when two separate semi-trucks sideswiped her vehicle.
Lori Ann Utech, 59, of Winona, was driving a 2019 Chevy Trax SUV east on I-90 at Highway 61 at 8:09 a.m. when the vehicle was sideswiped by two separate semitractor-trailers, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Utecht was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.
The report added that neither semi stopped after the incident and continued east on I-90.
The Dakota Fire Department and TriState Ambulance responded to the incident.
