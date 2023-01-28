STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News
|
Winona woman injured in single-vehicle crash near Lewiston

The driver was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries on Friday.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
January 27, 2023 07:35 PM
WARREN TOWNSHIP — A driver was injured in a U.S. Highway 14 crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2023, near Lewiston.

With the snowy road conditions, a 2002 Dodge Ram traveling west on Highway 14 left the road and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The driver, Guillermina Lopez, 61, of Winona was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department and Lewiston Ambulance also responded to the crash. The Sheriff’s Office reported multiple cars and semis off the road on Interstate 90 from Winona to St. Charles on Friday morning.

LEWISTON-ALTURA
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
