Winona woman injured in two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening

The 21-year-old was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Winona - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 27, 2021 07:43 AM
WINONA -- A 21-year-old Winona woman was injured Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash at 7:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 61 at Bundy Boulevard, according to the patrol's crash report.

A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2012 Chevy Sonic were both southbound on the highway when they collided in the left lane.

The driver of the Ford, 21-year-old Keagen Christophe Haffele, of Monroe, Wis., was not injured. The driver of the Chevy, 21-year-old Alizabeth Margaret Mccracken, of Winona, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office as well as Winona police and ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation responded to the crash.

