Winona woman injured in Wabasha County crash

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 61 when it left the roadway and rolled over.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 07, 2021 11:29 PM
WABASHA -- A Winona woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Pepin Township on U.S. Highway 61.

Serena Joy Hanson, 38, was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 61 at 10:25 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Hanson was taken to Wabasha Hospital.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha Fire Department and Ambulance.

