Winona woman injured in Wabasha County crash

WABASHA -- A Winona woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Pepin Township on U.S. Highway 61.

Serena Joy Hanson, 38, was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 61 at 10:25 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Hanson was taken to Wabasha Hospital.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha Fire Department and Ambulance.