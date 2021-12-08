Winona woman injured in Wabasha County crash
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 61 when it left the roadway and rolled over.
WABASHA -- A Winona woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Pepin Township on U.S. Highway 61.
Serena Joy Hanson, 38, was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 61 at 10:25 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Hanson was taken to Wabasha Hospital.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha Fire Department and Ambulance.
