Winona's Jim and Mary Ellen Carlson honored in memorial concert on Oct. 29

WINONA — A free concert memorializing longtime Winona residents Jim and Mary Ellen Carlson will be held at Central Lutheran Church in Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

The concert will feature choral and orchestral music, including the world premiere of "Life Love Music" composed by the A. Eric Heukeshoven, the church's director of worship, music and arts. Winona State University Professor Emeritus Harry Mechell will conduct the concert. A reception with the musicians will follow the performance.

The Carlsons included a memorial concert in their estate as a gift to the Winona community and to honor the couple's musical legacy. Jim died in March 2020, and Mary Ellen died in 2014. The estates of Harold and Judy Bamburg are also supporting the performance.

Audience members are asked, but not required, to wear face masks and to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks will be available at the performance.

The concert will also be livestreamed via Central Lutheran Church's Facebook page .