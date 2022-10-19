SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Winona's Jim and Mary Ellen Carlson honored in memorial concert on Oct. 29

The concert, a gift for the community from the Carlsons' estate, will feature a world premiere of an orchestral piece by A. Eric Heukeshoven.

MEC-JKC 02_Carlsons 1983.jpg
Mary Ellen and Jim Carlson in 1983.
Contributed / Central Lutheran Church
By Staff reports
October 19, 2022 05:14 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WINONA — A free concert memorializing longtime Winona residents Jim and Mary Ellen Carlson will be held at Central Lutheran Church in Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

The concert will feature choral and orchestral music, including the world premiere of "Life Love Music" composed by the A. Eric Heukeshoven, the church's director of worship, music and arts. Winona State University Professor Emeritus Harry Mechell will conduct the concert. A reception with the musicians will follow the performance.

Also Read
John Pierce Trainor
Local
Millville man gets nearly 6 years for raping juvenile, producing child porn
John Pierce Trainor, 39, of Millville, had been accused of sexually assaulting and raping a juvenile female over the course of several months in 2019 as well filming juveniles during an sexually explicit "truth or dare" game.
October 19, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Prescription opioids
Local
Payments from landmark opioid settlements flowing to Minnesota communities
Olmsted County received its first check with payments expected to continue throughout 18 years, as Rochester anticipates initial payment next week.
October 19, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The Carlsons included a memorial concert in their estate as a gift to the Winona community and to honor the couple's musical legacy. Jim died in March 2020, and Mary Ellen died in 2014. The estates of Harold and Judy Bamburg are also supporting the performance.

Audience members are asked, but not required, to wear face masks and to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks will be available at the performance.

The concert will also be livestreamed via Central Lutheran Church's Facebook page .

Related Topics: WINONA AREAMUSICCONCERTSEVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Courts crime gavel logo graphic
Local
Rochester man charged with using sawed-off shotgun to carjack BMW
Calvin Cooliage Reavers, 50, of Rochester, is accused of threatening to shoot a man with a sawed-off shotgun during a carjacking of the man's BMW.
October 19, 2022 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_1027.jpg
Business
Rochester’s oldest brewery adds 20 parking spaces
Have you had trouble finding convenient parking at Kinney Creek? Fear no more as the brewery has bought the old Zorba's parking lot, adding 20 additional parking spaces to its business.
October 19, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Answer Man logo
Local
Is there anything Mayo Clinic can't do?
A sharp-eyed reader recently noticed that Mayo Clinic won a 2022 Midwest Emmy and wanted to know more about how a hospital won a television award. Answerman and his research team dug into it and found Mayo Clinic has taken home many Emmy trophies over the years.
October 19, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Bremer Bank
Local
Eyota eyes Bremer Bank building with a new city hall in mind
The Eyota City Council and city staff have discussed a potential purchase offer for the former bank building on Oct. 6. The branch is set to close in mid-December.
October 19, 2022 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden