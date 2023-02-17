99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wisconsin man sentenced to probation for role in 2020 armed robbery of a juvenile in Rochester

The plea deal was due in part to the man's age at the time of the offense and his co-defendant being charged as a juvenile.

Gavel
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 17, 2023 01:19 PM

ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old La Crosse, Wisconsin, man was sentenced to two years of supervised probation during a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, hearing in Olmsted County District Court for his role during a September 2020 armed robbery of a juvenile in Rochester.

Terry Anthony Adams, Jr. pleaded guilty to felony third-degree aiding and abetting an assault as part of an October 2022 plea deal that dismissed a felony first-degree aiding and abetting robbery charge, along with a misdemeanor count of aiding and abetting theft. The plea deal did not have any requirements regarding prison or jail time.

District Judge Lisa Hayne ordered a stay of adjudication in Adams' case, meaning that if Adams successfully completes probation, his charges will eventually be dismissed.

Adams' plea deal was due in part to his young age at the time of robbery and his co-defendant, Devin Lee Dobmeier, 20, being handled in juvenile court, Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Michael Terrence Walters said in court.

Dobmeier was sentenced to one year of probation for his role in the robbery in November 2021.

Hayne also ordered Adams to attend a cognitive skills program and barred him from possessing firearms, dangerous weapons or entering bars and liquor stores.

According to the criminal complaint:

Adams and Dobmeier beat up and threatened to shoot another male juvenile before they stole $500 from him at Bear Creek Park in Rochester on Sept. 29, 2020.

Adams drove the victim to the park to buy marijuana. As they were walking down the pathway, the victim began to run away when he saw Dobmeier, who had previously been hiding, run at him.

Dobmeier then punched the juvenile in the head causing him to fall down, dropping the money. Adams and Dobmeier then kicked and stomped on the juvenile's head.

Dobmeier then pulled out what appeared to be a Glock-style handgun and told the juvenile to give him the money or he would shoot him.

Adams picked up the money from the ground and the pair fled the park.

An officer with the Rochester Police Department discovered that an air-soft gun and a BB gun had been recovered from the Dobmeier's residence following a search warrant for a burglary case he was a suspect in.

Dobmeier's father said the guns had been destroyed following the search warrant.

Adams told the officer that he didn't understand why he was being accused of robbing the juvenile as they were friends. He later admitted to dropping off Dobmeier at the park 10 minutes prior to arriving with the victim. He said he did not know what Dobmeier was going to do and denied there being a gun involved or that anyone hit the victim.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022.
