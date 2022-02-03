Wisconsin woman hit by car Wednesday morning near Saint Marys

ROCHESTER — A Wisconsin woman suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, after she was struck by a car while crossing a street.

The 76-year-old Menomonie woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Thursday morning that officers were not yet able to interview her because she was being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 14th Avenue Southwest. Moilanen said he did not anticipate that charges would be filed against the driver of the 2015 Ford Fusion, a 64-year-old Rochester man, but that the incident was under investigation.

The man was southbound on 14th Avenue, having just turned from Second Street Southwest, when the crash occurred. A shuttle bus in front of the Ford turned into The Berkman Apartments building and the man continued driving forward when he struck the woman, who was not in a crosswalk, with his vehicle. The man told police he was going about 20 to 25 mph at the time of the crash.