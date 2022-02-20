SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Wisconsin woman killed in wrong-way crash early Saturday

Alcohol may have been a factor with a driver going the wrong way on U.S. Highway 61.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
February 20, 2022 11:41 AM
WINONA — A Wisconsin woman died in a wrong-way crash in Winona County just after midnight Saturday.

Hannah Alyce Goman, 20, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, was killed in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 61 near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 43.

Goman was a passenger in a sedan that was struck by a driver going north in the southbound lanes of the divided highway.

Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, of Winona, was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado the wrong way on Highway 61, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Alcohol was found in Anderson’s system and may have been a factor in the crash, according to the report.

He crashed into a sedan driven by Nicholas Robert Lemmerond, 22, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Lemmerond and another passenger, Natalie Lynne Carlson, 22, also of Oshkosh, were taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Anderson was not hurt, according to the report.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Winona Police Department, and the Winona Fire Department assisted the state patrol at the scene.

