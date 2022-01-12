SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Wisconsin woman killed Tuesday in two-vehicle crash in Wabasha County

The 53-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wis., woman died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the Greenfield Township crash.

Fatal crash police lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 12, 2022 08:38 AM
KELLOGG — A Wisconsin woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022, near Kellogg.

The State Patrol was called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and Minnesota Highway 42 about 11:50 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Load More

A 2010 Toyota Prius was southbound on Highway 61 and a 2003 Subaru Legacy was eastbound on Highway 42 when the two vehicles collided, according to the patrol's report. Highway 61 is a four-lane divided highway where Highway 42 crosses it with stop signs for drivers on Highway 42.

The driver of the Subaru, 53-year-old Sheila Marie Harel, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., was taken to an area hospital, but died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Liv Kristina Kozlowski, of Lake City, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both women were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

The Wabasha Police Department as well as Wabasha Ambulance and Fire assisted the State Patrol in its response.

