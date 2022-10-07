With a new kitchen, Dover continues to transform 1925 school building into community space

DOVER — Community members filtered into the Dover City Hall and Community Center to look at the newly finished kitchen during an open house Thursday evening. City leaders hope that the kitchen is the first step toward establishing a day care in the building.

In what once was a classroom in the old Dover School building, the kitchen features two high-end residential ovens, an industrial dishwashing sink, a large fridge and freezer, and plenty of countertop space.

Mayor Dave Iseminger said the kitchen opens up new possibilities for those who want to rent out space in the community center.

"We're able to rent that out for different things, functions like weddings or family reunions," Iseminger said. "Or if you want to rent it out and come to do some meal prep work, it's all set up for all of that stuff now."

Work on the kitchen began in August 2021. While the space now has new ceramic tile flooring and upgraded plumbing and electric, there are a few more things to add, according to Iseminger.

"We're hoping to get some more money to upgrade the lights in there and do a few other things," he said. "We can always use some small appliances like hand mixers and things like that."

Iseminger said the city covered about 30% of the cost. The rest of the funding for the renovation came through a grant from the Southeast Minnesota Initiative Foundation and donations from the Dover Fire Department, the Snow Seekers snowmobile club and People's Energy Cooperative.

The new kitchen in the Dover City Hall and Community Center on Oct. 6, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

The building is already home to Dover's city hall, library and fitness center. On the second floor, two classrooms are used for dance classes, and the city rents out the gym in the center of the building for children's sports practices. But Iseminger has another plan for the building: offering on-site day care.

"Eyota has a couple, but Dover has nothing," he said. "So we need to bump that up and try to do better in that department. That's our goal here."

City clerk/treasurer Gary Pedersen added that city leaders will meet with engineers who will inspect the building and evaluate what needs to be done to bring the building up to state standards for child care.

"We're just starting that process," Pedersen said.

Pederson added that he thinks it's "super" that the city has repurposed the building — he was a student at the Dover School in the 1960s back when it was a K-12 building.

"It's a good old building," he said. "And the council is really dedicated to keep it open now because they're tuck-pointing the outside. It's not just inside remodeling."

While Dover aims to bring the nearly 100-year-old building into the future, remnants of the past are still being discovered and preserved. Just inside the kitchen's door, a poem dated from Oct. 11, 1925 is written on the wall in pencil, reading, "When far away / in distant beneath / the skys so blue / remember that you / have a friend who / often thinks of you." Now, the poem is shielded by glass.

"That was written, we believe, by a construction worker to another construction worker during the construction of the building," Iseminger said. "And we were ripping the old chalkboards off ... and that was behind one of the chalkboards."

A poem scrawled on the wall, once hidden by a chalkboard, can now be seen in the Dover City Hall and Community Center's new kitchen. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Mayor Dave Iseminger (second from left) talks with Dover residents at an open house for the Dover City Hall and Community Center's new kitchen on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin