With deadline looming, cleanup not started at Oronoco site

ORONOCO — A long-festering environmental mess still sits, untouched with less than a month for the owners of the site to comply with a court order.

"So far nothing has been done but the MPCA told me yesterday they had a meeting with the owners and clean up is to start this week," Tammy Matzke, a member of the Oronoco Township Board of Supervisors who also lives about a mile downriver from the site, Oronoco Auto Salvage, said on Monday. "I will be driving past it every day this week."

Matzke saw her part of her property coated with oily residue and littered with automotive debris when flooding along the Middle Fork of the Zumbro River occurred during heavy rains on June 27-28, 2019, and again on July 6, 2019. That same flooding spread the oily residue, automotive debris and tires all along the Zumbro River from the auto salvage site to Lake Zumbro.

In the aftermath of the flooding, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency investigated the site and issued an administrative order to clean up the site. In the order, the MPCA alleges that Oronoco Auto Salvage has committed "violations of state statutes and rules governing solid and hazardous waste."

That waste includes an excess of tires on the site, containers of used oil and waste gasoline, and piles of car parts. While some of the solid and hazardous waste has been cleaned up, said Jason Hawksford of the MPCA's hazardous waste unit, the majority of the waste remains.

When the owners of Oronoco Auto Parts – Clyde Payne, Russ Payne and Chris Ericksson – had not sufficiently complied with the executive order, the MPCA filed suit in Ramsey County District Court, and after a judgment in the MPCA's favor on Sept. 27, a court order now lends its weight behind the administrative order.

"The vast majority of the waste fluids have been removed," Hawksford said. "For the solid waste, I'm not sure the majority has been done, but there’s been progress. The piles have shrunk.”

Hawksford said the owners must present a comprehensive plan to the MPCA for cleanup. That plan will need to include the removal of all auto parts that were part of the salvage yard operations, the remaining containers of hazardous liquid waste, and a plan for a subsurface investigation, which Hawksford said is standard for businesses like this.

The MPCA has been in contact via email with the owners, Hawksford said, though he declined to elaborate on the nature of the communication since this is part of a pending court case.

According documentation filed with the district court, letters were sent via the U.S. Postal Service to all three owners, but the court also received returned mail on three separate instances.

The Post Bulletin has been unable to reach the owners for comment.

When the plan is presented to the MPCA, the agency will discuss the plan to determine whether it should meet their needs as far as comprehensiveness and a timeline for cleanup.

And if the corrective action plan is not presented by the deadline, or is insufficient, the MPCA may ask the court to hold the company and its owners in contempt.

"I don’t think anyone wants to see the scrapyard flood again," Hawksford said. "Our hope is to cut off the source of downstream contamination that's been there for decades."