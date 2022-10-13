We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

With districtwide renovations, Byron Public Schools moves central office

"We've had a business office, but never really a central district office. We're excited that now we're kind of in a one-stop shop," Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck said.

File_000 (8).jpeg
Byron Public Schools recently moved its central office to a new location at 801 Frontage Road NW in Byron as of fall 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
October 13, 2022 03:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BYRON — Byron Public Schools has moved its central office to a new location, representing the latest move in a larger plan to revamp the district's infrastructure and building portfolio.

The new office, located at 801 Frontage Road NW, is visible from U.S. Highway 14. The central office was formerly at 630 First Ave. NW.

ALSO READ
Edited 1.jpg
Local
Resetting the goal posts: Rochester Public Schools discusses new ways of measuring student success
Rather than trying to meet arbitrary goals, the district is considering striving for "statistically significant improvement."
October 12, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
01 092221-UNIVERSITY-OF-MINNESOTA-ROCHESTER-ENROLLMENT-06694.jpg
Local
UMR sees 11% growth in first-year students and continues its upward trajectory
The news comes several months after the University of Minnesota Rochester said it was leasing a downtown hotel.
October 12, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Load More

"The central office has been in the primary school. It's been housed at the high school. It's been housed at pretty much every other school," Superintendent Mike Neubeck said. "It moved around depending on where there was space available."

Although it just recently moved into the new office, it first took possession of it in July.

The district purchased the new building from the Zumbro Education District, which recently constructed a new facility in Kasson. The district purchased it for $650,000, which voters approved in a referendum that outlined a number of projects around the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of that same referendum, the former district office is going to be renovated and reused. That process will begin next summer.

The former central office was referred to as the DACS building, which stood for District And Community Services. The building will now be called the "community education center." In addition to community education, it will house early education.

Neubeck also said the move to the new facility will allow the district's directors to work more closely, except for those in community education. Previously, the district's leadership was spread around the district's various buildings.

"We've never really had a central office," Neubeck said. "We've had a business office, but never really a central district office. We're excited that now we're kind of in a one-stop shop."

File_002.jpeg
Byron Public Schools used to house its central office in a space that was called the DACS building, which stood for Byron District And Community Services, as pictured in fall 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONBYRON
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad in Kasson
Local
Rep. Finstad hears flood infrastructure, rural ambulance concerns at Kasson meeting
Kasson leaders asked the new 1st District congressman to consider a $4.5 million bonding request for the city's $9 million flood relief endeavors.
October 13, 2022 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old
Paul Alan Collopy, 63, of Rochester, is facing one count of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old juvenile several times.
October 13, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Houston woman sentenced to jail time for killing woman with car on Christmas Eve
Brittany Diane Robb, 38, of Houston, was ordered to spend time in jail during the anniversary of the killing of 48-year-old Kerrie Jean Hauser, of Hokah. Robb was messaging her boyfriend when she struck and killed Hauser on Christmas Eve 2019.
October 13, 2022 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_3379.jpg
Business
Rochester's Creative Stars Academy expanding child care to Kasson location in November
The city's first child care center will have a maximum capacity of 88 children, ranging from infants to toddlers to preschoolers.
October 13, 2022 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden