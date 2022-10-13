With districtwide renovations, Byron Public Schools moves central office

BYRON — Byron Public Schools has moved its central office to a new location, representing the latest move in a larger plan to revamp the district's infrastructure and building portfolio.

The new office, located at 801 Frontage Road NW, is visible from U.S. Highway 14. The central office was formerly at 630 First Ave. NW.

"The central office has been in the primary school. It's been housed at the high school. It's been housed at pretty much every other school," Superintendent Mike Neubeck said. "It moved around depending on where there was space available."

Although it just recently moved into the new office, it first took possession of it in July.

The district purchased the new building from the Zumbro Education District, which recently constructed a new facility in Kasson. The district purchased it for $650,000, which voters approved in a referendum that outlined a number of projects around the district.

As a result of that same referendum, the former district office is going to be renovated and reused. That process will begin next summer.

The former central office was referred to as the DACS building, which stood for District And Community Services. The building will now be called the "community education center." In addition to community education, it will house early education.

Neubeck also said the move to the new facility will allow the district's directors to work more closely, except for those in community education. Previously, the district's leadership was spread around the district's various buildings.

"We've never really had a central office," Neubeck said. "We've had a business office, but never really a central district office. We're excited that now we're kind of in a one-stop shop."