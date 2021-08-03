With eyes on monitors, Rochester Police Department wants to make surveillance cameras a proactive tool

A growing number of surveillance cameras in downtown Rochester give police more than just an immediate picture of what's happening in the community. In a sense, they help officers see into the future, too.

“The cameras have been there as a reactive tool in the past. We are now looking at it as more of a proactive tool,” Lt. Jon Turk said. “Now when something is taking place we can see, we can go right to that activity as it's happening. It’s a more proactive way to record the activity that may be taking place if officers are trained and watching certain types of crowd behaviors or catching something that's happening that hasn't even been reported yet to the dispatch center.”

Police recently added more than a dozen cameras to their downtown network. Meanwhile, the completion of the North Station in October 2020 meant that after years of waiting and discussion, the department's long-planned Real Time Information Crime Center, which consists of a small room with two desks sitting in front of a wall of six computer monitors, could finally become a reality.

The plan is to have an officer monitor calls as they come in, keep track of officers on calls and provide real-time information to everyone in the field. Currently, the crime center is not staffed 24/7 and is primarily staffed by officers on "light duty" so as not to take a patrol officer off the street.

The crime center would also allow for an officer to provide more information to fellow officers while dispatchers may need to move on from a call. Sworn officers are also familiar with ordinances and laws as well as being able to read a crowd, Turk said.

In a 5-1 vote on June 21, 2021, the Rochester City Council approved a $200,000 purchase of 17 additional surveillance cameras to be installed in the downtown area.

The cameras will join an estimated 300 to 400 already installed in the city, mostly concentrated downtown, according to Turk. The existing cameras and the recently approved cameras will all eventually feed into the Rochester Police Department’s Real Time Information Crime Center.

The lone nay vote in the decision came from council member Nick Campion, who still has questions over the installation. Campion told the Post Bulletin this month that his concerns about the cameras were about a lack of information as well as potential civil liberties implications.

Lt. Jon Turk, with the Rochester Police Department, shows RPD's Real Time Information Crime Center Thursday, June 24, 2021, at RPD's North Station in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

“We typically get a lot of detailed information in our requests. This one just kind of caught my eye. It was a little bit more vague,” Campion said of when city departments ask to spend money. “Overall, my responsibility to be a steward of public dollars demands that I ask for some justification.”

While some of his questions remain unanswered, Campion said “we do want to equip our public safety team with as many tools as possible, but also want to understand and explore the limits of how those tools are used and what the access control is.”

June’s decision wasn’t the last time the council will discuss the cameras. Campion said a discussion about the system is planned for October. Part of that discussion may include more details on the department’s policy for the crime center as well as the surveillance cameras themselves.

While the policy for the crime center program is still in development, the Rochester Police Department does have an existing camera policy.

In its Public Safety Video Surveillance System policy, the department outlines seven arenas in which cameras may be useful:

To prevent, deter and identify criminal activity;

To target identified areas of gang and narcotics complaints or activity;

To respond to critical incidents;

To assist in identifying, apprehending and prosecuting offenders;

To document officer and offender conduct during interactions to safeguard the rights of the public and officers;

To augment resources in a cost-effective manner;

To monitor pedestrian and vehicle traffic activity.

An officer with the Rochester Police Department monitors video screens at RPD's Real Time Information Crime Center Saturday night, July 3, 2021, at the North Station in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Whether cameras are effective is still unclear.

A study published in 2008 and prepared for the California Research Bureau called “Measuring the Effects of Video Surveillance on Crime in Los Angeles” built upon previous research of closed circuit TV looking at surveillance valuations, primarily conducted in the United Kingdom.

“Following deployment of CCTV, 41 percent of these evaluations reported a statistically significant reduction in crime, 43 percent reported no statistically significant effect (increase or decrease) on crime, and 16 percent showed a significant crime increase,” the study’s executive summary notes. “Importantly, none of the five evaluations of CCTV conducted in the United States found a statistically significant crime reduction.”

American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota Policy Associate Munira Mohamed said that many studies have found that closed circuit TV or other surveillance cameras implemented in public areas don’t always deliver on their primary goal: preventing crime or solving crimes.

“But I think what's even more insidious about these real time camera networks, which is what seems to be happening in Rochester, is that they're creating a surveillance infrastructure,” Mohamed said. “You're creating the infrastructure for all these networks of cameras that are just passively gathering data, passively gathering footage, like just huge amounts of data of people in public spaces, which is unwarranted, suspicion-less and indiscriminate surveillance.”

Rochester Police Department's Real Time Information Crime Center Thursday, June 24, 2021, at RPD's North Station in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Turk said he finds the cameras very effective in the community, although he doesn’t keep data on how many crimes have been solved using them. One crime Turk highlighted as having been quickly solved was the recent fatal shooting of Todd Lorne Banks Jr.

“You can have a study that says maybe they are not effective. But in this case, I think it was worth the investment to bring a tragedy to a resolution quickly from a community perspective,” Turk said. “Reviewing the footage allows us to quickly identify suspects, conduct an investigation and get people into custody.”

