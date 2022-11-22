SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

With her debut novel, a Pine Island teacher hopes she has practiced what she teaches

"In the Shade of Olive Trees" is available for preorder through Olive Street Publishing, Barnes and Noble and Amazon, and will be on sale at Garden Party Books in Rochester after its release on Nov. 29.

IMG_4123 (2).JPG
Kate Laack, an English and theater teacher at Pine Island High School, holds her debut novel, "In the Shade of Olive Trees" in her classroom on Nov. 15, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
November 22, 2022 05:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE ISLAND — A local teacher is getting ready for the release of her debut novel this month.

Kate Laack is an English and theater teacher at Pine Island High School. Her book, "In the Shade of Olive Trees," tells the story of Julia Brooks, who decides to take her honeymoon trip to Italy after her fiancé left her at the altar. There, Julia ends up at Olive Haven Women's Retreat for Widowed Travelers and goes on a journey that changes how she looks at love and heartache.

"In the Shade of Olive Trees" is available for preorder through Olive Street Publishing, Barnes and Noble and Amazon, and will be on sale at Garden Party Books in Rochester after its release on Nov. 29.

Also Read
Rochester city logo
Local
More clarity sought in sales tax pitch for recreational complex
Rochester council likely to see more analysis for one of four projects connected to possible renewal of city's 0.5% sales tax.
November 21, 2022 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Rochester man found dead outside apartment building Saturday
Rochester police responded to the building in the 300 block of 31st Street Northeast and found a deceased man outside.
November 21, 2022 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
06 American Red Cross Blood Drive
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic highlights blood donation need for premature babies through November
People are encouraged to donate blood at Mayo Clinic's permanent donor sites at the Hilton Building and Saint Marys Hospital as well as through mobile blood drives.
November 21, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

How long have you been teaching in Pine Island, and what subjects do you teach?

This is my ninth school year here. I taught in La Crosse (Wisconsin) previously. I have always taught freshman English here as well as theater arts. My electives kind of rotate depending on what courses are needed. This year, I taught film studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you always wanted to be an author?

I have always loved writing. I was a compulsive journaler when I was a kid. It was just always something I kind of did in the background, and I found different outlets to use it for. In college, I wrote for the university newspaper, and I was on the editorial board there. As I got into teaching and kind of more professional avenues, I found ways to freelance and keep that part of my life. I kept a personal blog for a while, but I think in the back of my mind, I always knew, if I had a story that was good enough, then I would want to write a book. ... And then when this story came along, I went, "Oh, now this feels like it needs to be told."

So, when did you start getting those first inklings of an idea for your novel?

Beginning of June 2021. We were coming out of COVID, everybody was kind of looking for that escapism, feel-good — I love to travel, we hadn't been traveling. And, as goofy as this sounds, you hear authors say, "Oh, I just woke up and the story was in my head one day," or, "The story was just always there." And my story wasn't just always there, but I really did wake up one day at the beginning of that summer and I knew my main character, like she was just kind of there. I was like, "Oh, huh, what's your story?"

We had taken a trip to Italy in 2016 and again in 2018, and both times we were there, I had told my husband, "You can come back and you can show pictures and you can tell stories of what your trip is like, but you would literally need to write a book to capture the magic of this place."

So her whole story is set in Italy, in places that we have been, which was a wonderful way to kind of, post-COVID, get back there and have that escapism component again. And it really started to write itself — I got compulsive about it. I would sit down every single day at my kitchen island and write one, two, three, sometimes five hours a day. Between June and August, I wrote the entirety of the 70,000-word first draft and finished it the week before we went back to school.

You're no stranger to writing, but I feel like writing a novel is a whole different beast. What's a part of that process that surprised you?

I think the big difference about writing a novel is when you set out to write an essay or a blog post or a newspaper article, you know what you're trying to do in a very concise kind of way. You have your nut graph or you have your thesis statement, and you're just working off of that. Novel writing, as a creative writing process, is very much about letting the creative process happen before you go back and do all of the nuts and bolts. There is no thesis statement with a novel. ... There is no template. You're just kind of in it, creating, which is incredibly freeing and incredibly terrifying — to stare at a blank page and a flashing cursor and know it's you and only you, and whatever you create with that opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

How have your teaching experiences informed your writing?

It is interesting as an English teacher to think about the fact that I teach kids to read and hopefully love books, and now I've written a book that I hope people read and love, right? I'm kind of on the backside, behind the curtain of my own job, in essence, which is interesting. It does feel a little bit like practicing what I preach.

Beyond teaching and writing, what do you do for fun?

I run. I started distance running the same time I started teaching because I thought it would be something harder than my day job. I have finished roughly 20 half marathons and three full marathons and five triathlons. So, I like being active, and my husband and I love to travel. ... We got a dog this summer, so now I'm in the midst of puppy training and teaching her to be a runner with me, so that's been a lot of fun.

At the end of the day, I'm an introvert and a homebody. Any given weekend, a pretty good bet is to find me fresh off a morning run curled up in a blanket in front of my fireplace with a book.

And I don't feel like this would be a complete author interview without asking you: What are you reading right now?

I'm reading "The Reading List" (by Sara Nisha Adams), which is actually our book club book for the book club that I'm in.

Related Topics: PINE ISLANDASKED AND ANSWEREDBOOKS
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Groceries for Families in Need
Local
Photos: Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army unload 300 bags of groceries for RPS families
Local Hy-Vee stores, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools partnered to make 300 bags of groceries available to families through the school system. Another 100 bags were planned to be handed out in a drive-through at The Salvation Army Social Services Center Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2022.
November 21, 2022 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
OCSO - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested for DWI had two children in the car
Charges related to a DWI and child endangerment were recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.
November 21, 2022 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lions Club Christmas trees 02.JPG
Local
Rochester Christmas tree lot has nonprofits seeing green
Proceeds from Lion's Club tree sales go to area causes and nonprofits.
November 21, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Man in custody after stabbing in Ostrander
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 21, 2022 07:59 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe