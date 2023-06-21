Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
With last-minute tweaks, Rochester Public Schools approves a budget reflecting cuts and staff reductions

In addition to approving the overall budget, the district also approved the allocation of its remaining COVID-19 federal relief funding, which amounts to $10.95 million.

Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during a meeting of the Rochester School Board on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Pekel outlined the feature's of the district's budget, which the board subsequently approved.
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM

ROCHESTER — After months of preparation and discussion, Rochester Public Schools has approved its budget for the coming year.

The School Board unanimously approved the budget Tuesday after discussing a few last-minute changes — the latest in a process that resulted in dozens of financial cuts and staff reductions.

"By and large, this plan is a strategic one that spreads the investments and the reductions out across the district," Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "Pretty much every part of the district with a few exceptions is participating in the difficult work that needs to happen to put ourselves on a sustainable financial path."

Overall, the expenditure budget the district approved amounts to more than $390 million.

In addition to approving the overall budget, the district also approved the allocation of its remaining COVID-19 federal relief funding, which amounts to $10.95 million.

Even though the district's administration has spent an exhaustive amount of time preparing and explaining its budget and the process behind it, Pekel reviewed a handful of last-minute changes on Tuesday.

First, Pekel said funding from the state of Minnesota has allowed the district to reverse a cut it intended to make to media specialists at the middle and high school level.

New state funding for the media centers and library services subsequently allowed the district to retain a part-time teaching position at Quarry Hill Nature Center.

Among a handful of changes to administrative positions, the recent tweaks to the budget also included the creation of a lead school counselor position. The position initially will be funded with the district's remaining COVID funding. Pekel described school counselors as having an "indespensible role to play." He then went on to describe the lack of a lead school counselor as a "liability."

Pekel also said the recent changes will add an additional assistant principal at Century High School for a year's time. He said the additional position will help the school transition during a time when it is expecting an "almost entirely new leadership team."

"I think we need to provide that extra targeted support administratively for Century High School in the year ahead," Pekel said.

The budgeting process was the second consecutive year that resulted in significant budget cuts for the district. According to RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson, last year included roughly $7 million worth of financial cuts. This year's process was expected to result in roughly $14 million worth of reductions.

Earlier in the this year's budgeting process, the district announced it would be reducing its staffing by more than 100 full time equivalent positions compared with the staffing level it had in January. The district then went on to explain exactly where those cuts would take place.

During Tuesday's meeting, School Board Chairwoman Cathy Nathan commended the district's administration for the degree to which it explained all the changes that were taking place. In addition to describing the process over the course of multiple school board meetings, district administration also held sessions where people could ask specific questions about the budget-reduction process.

"One of the board goals we set for ourselves this year was being more transparent and providing the community with more information about the budget," Nathan said. "It's a complicated set of information. It's a complicated set of decisions. And we are trying to be as transparent about it as possible so we can have the trust of the community."

What happened: The Rochester School Board approved its budget for the 2023-24 school year.

Why does this matter: This year's budgeting process resulted in large-scale reductions and the elimination of dozens of positions.

What's next: Although the lengthy, arduous resulted in large-scale cuts this year, RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel has indicated that the district will be revamping the way it allocates its resources in the coming year as part of its strategic plan. What that process will entail is yet to be fully detailed.

