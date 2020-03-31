Right behind health care, hospitality is Rochester's next largest industry.
That means about 6,700 rooms in more than 50 hotels are typically filled somewhere between 45% and 60% with guests through the week. Those visitors come to Rochester for Mayo Clinic or conventions/sports tournaments at Mayo Civic Center.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world and put elective medical care, public gatherings and even sports on hold.
"We're really devastated," said Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester. "Most hotels are running 10 to 15% occupancy. Numbers are extremely low. Hundreds of employees are on furlough. A few hotels have temporarily closed."
DoubleTree by Hilton and the Hilton Garden Inn have temporarily sent all of their guests to the new downtown Hilton hotel. All three properties are owned by Titan Development & Investments of Rochester.
Hotels are operating with skeleton staff, after furloughing most of the employees. Dining rooms, swimming pools and fitness centers are closed.
However, there are still guests, like Ken and Patricia Lockwood, of Sweetwater, Tenn., who need a place to stay while Patricia undergoes seven weeks of cancer treatment at the Mayo Clinic Proton Beam Therapy center.
They had been staying at the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge for three weeks, until the virus outbreak caused the Cancer Society to close all of its facilities. The Lockwoods then booked rooms at Homewood Suites by Hilton across from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital.
The Lockwoods had stayed at the Homewood Suites by Marriott back in August, so that's where they headed. They had a pleasant surprise checking in with a familiar front-desk clerk.
"I thought I booked a good price through Expedia, but she said, 'We can do better than that,' " Ken Lockwood said.
TPI Hospitality, which owns Homewood, Courtyard by Marriott and SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Rochester, is offering a reduced rate during this time to provide "alternative housing" for people getting medical treatment, visitors staying close until they can see loved ones in the hospital or Mayo Clinic employees.
Typical room rates run in the $170 range. The Lockwoods were given an "at-cost" rate of $55 a night.
"We're very pleased. We're happy to come here either way, but it certainly made it better," Ken Lockwood said.
Homewood General Manager Ryan Miller said the hotel feels "100% different" than it did last month. His hotel went from being sold out with a staff of 25 to 30 to being 15% to 20% occupied, with a five-person management team staffing the front desk.
"[A pandemic] makes you change how you look at things and how you operate your hotel pretty quickly," he said. "It's hold the line, while we try to do our part to help the community."
Experience Rochester's Ward stressed that the local hospitality community is still doing its best to welcome visitors, with restaurants offering takeout and hotels offering lower rates. With all of the scheduled events at Mayo Civic Center canceled at least through the end of April, Rochester is sheltering some of its homeless community in the complex.
While it is a very different place in March than in August, Ken Lockwood said he and his wife are still glad to be in Rochester, even with quiet streets.
"The parking lots are almost empty. There's a world of difference compared to before," he said. "But the reason we came here was because of Mayo Clinic, and our experience at Mayo Clinic has been nothing but great."