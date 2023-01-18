STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

With split vote, Rochester Public Schools approves sixth police resource officer

With the addition, each of the three high schools will have a dedicated SRO. The Four middle schools will share the remaining two officers between the sites.

IMG_6291.JPG
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks at a school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
January 17, 2023 11:57 PM
ROCHESTER — With a 4-3 vote, the Rochester School Board approved the addition of a sixth police resource officer Tuesday.

Those favoring the decision to increase the law enforcement presence in the schools included board members Jean Marvin, Julie Workman, Karen MacLaughlin, and Cathy Nathan. Those opposing it included board members Justin Cook, Don Barlow, and Jess Garcia.

During a previous meeting, Superintendent Kent Pekel explained the addition of the sixth officer would be to account for the increase in the district's secondary buildings with the opening of Dakota Middle School.

During Tuesday's meeting, MacLaughlin reiterated that as a reason she supports the addition.

"It's an equitable way to disperse this role amongst what is now more buildings," she said. "And I want to make sure all the students are served in a way that both the principals and others believe they need to be across the district."

The cost of the school resource officers is split between the school district and the city of Rochester. Tuesday's decision merely amended the existing contract between the two entities.

The district will pay for the additional cost with a surplus in its Safe Schools Levy. RPS Director of Finance John Carlson reported at a previous meeting that the fund has enough resources to sustain the addition of a sixth officer for the next two to three years.

Cook indicated that the surplus in the Safe Schools Levy could be used to pay for roles currently being supported by the district's general fund. That, in turn, he said, would free up dollars in the general fund for other needs.

Garcia questioned the need for an additional officer, asking why that funding couldn't go for an additional support role, such as a counselor or social worker. She prefaced her question by reiterating that school resource officers are not supposed to be involved in the disciplining of students.

Pekel explained that when the district opened Dakota Middle School, it used the same staffing formula for student support professionals as it had for the existing buildings. By comparison, it could not unilaterally increase the number of school resource officers without amending the contract with the city.

"As we got into this year, we did discover that there were times when incidents occurred and we had SROs moving across the city more frequently than is optimal," Pekel said.

With the addition, each of the three high schools will have a dedicated SRO. The high school SROs will also rotate providing coverage at the Alternative Learning Center.

Phoenix Academy, which is a special education school in the district, also will have a dedicated SRO. The four middle schools will share the remaining two officers between the sites.

Prior to the vote on the additional officer, the school board received an update on the work the SROs do in the buildings. Julie Claymon, RPS coordinator of district safety and security, spoke about the difference between having a school resource officer, which is embedded in the schools, and a normal patrol officer respond to the schools when called.

She said school resource officers are better equipped to handle situations in the schools since they are more familiar with the environment, the staff, and the students. Because of that, she said, they are able to find better resolutions for problems than a traditional patrol officer.

She also emphasized that the school district has a hand in choosing the individuals selected for the SRO positions.

"Street officers are about getting in, getting out, and moving on, because that's kind of what you got to do," Claymon said. "I think as an SRO, you can slow things down."

What happened: The Rochester School Board approved the addition of a sixth school resource officer to work in the district's buildings.

Why does this matter: The use of school resource officers has become a strongly debated topic in recent years.

What's next: The school district will work with the city of Rochester to find an officer suitable for the role.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
