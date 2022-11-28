SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wolves, bears, raptors keep visitors enraptured all year at Zollman Zoo

With winter around the corner, some Minnesota-native animals at the zoo become more active.

Eagles feed Nov. 27 2022.JPG
Bald eagles eat after being fed at Oxbow Park's Zollman Zoo Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Staff fed the raptors there Sunday in a short public demonstration.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 28, 2022 08:54 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Just because it’s cold, doesn’t mean a walk in the park, or the zoo, is off the table.

Staff at the Zollman Zoo at Oxbow Park feed the raptors about every other day. Sunday, staff decided to make a day of it. They fed the owls, eagles, vultures and other birds of prey at a “Feed the Raptors” event.

Some of the birds — such as a red tail hawk and snowy owl — were voracious feeders for their audience. Others showed some indifference to their feast.

That’s par for the course, staff said.

“Some of our birds are more interested in the food than others,” said Anna Houston, a naturalist at Zollman Zoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zollman Zoo raptor feed.JPG
A bald eagle eats after being fed at Oxbow Park's Zollman Zoo Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Staff fed the raptors there Sunday in a short public demonstration.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Matt Maurer brought his two children, Maya, 11, and Theo, 5, to the zoo for a walk on a relatively nice November day. The two handled a snake and enjoyed time inside the nature center.

Matt noted the timber rattler’s diamond-shaped head to the two children.

“That’s how you know it’s venomous,” Maya said.

As soon as Maya and Theo heard about the raptors eating, they dashed out the door to the raptor enclosures.

Maya noted the barred owls left their mice where they were, while one of the bald eagles jumped on its food.

“We’ve been coming here for years,” Matt said. “The kids love it."

The raptor feeding, while routine for staff, was one of the weekly publicized events the zoo holds.

It’s also a reminder that the zoo is open throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Schultz brought his son Emery Schultz, 4, out to watch the raptors eat. He said he and his family go to the zoo regularly during the summer and fall, but rarely visit in the winter.

Zollman Zoo Schultz.JPG
Trevor Schultz holds Emery Schultz, 4, at the raptor enclosure at Oxbow Park's Zollman Zoo Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Staff fed the raptors there Sunday in a short public demonstration.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The November outing Sunday might change that, Trevor said.

The zoo contains Minnesota native animals which have adapted to the winter weather, Houston said. Some animals, such as the black bear and woodchucks, spend most of the winter in dens and burrows. Other animals, such as the zoo’s wolves, become more active during the winter.

Zollman Zoo wolves.JPG
Wolves play in an enclosure at Bald eagles eat after being fed at Oxbow Park's Zollman Zoo Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“It’s really fun to come out in the winter because people can see animals act differently,” Houston said.

Maya and Theo watched two of the wolves playing.

“This was a good day,” Maya said. “We got to hold a snake, see raptors eat and watch the wolves play.”

Related Topics: BYRON
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Market Eggler.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester art markets offer, beer, wine, music and one-of-a-kind gifts
Holiday art markets will be held at the Chateau Theater, Salem Glen Winery, Forager Brewery and more.
November 28, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
CurrentForecastSnowfall 11-28-22
Weather
5 inches of snow possible Tuesday
The first significant snowfall of the season could arrive Tuesday.
November 28, 2022 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 28, 2022 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olmsted County News graphic.jpg
Local
10 things to know about Olmsted County's proposed 2023 budget
Proposal calls for a 5.9% tax levy increase, which is the total property taxes collected for county's annual budget
November 28, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen