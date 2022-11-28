Wolves, bears, raptors keep visitors enraptured all year at Zollman Zoo

ROCHESTER — Just because it’s cold, doesn’t mean a walk in the park, or the zoo, is off the table.

Staff at the Zollman Zoo at Oxbow Park feed the raptors about every other day. Sunday, staff decided to make a day of it. They fed the owls, eagles, vultures and other birds of prey at a “Feed the Raptors” event.

Some of the birds — such as a red tail hawk and snowy owl — were voracious feeders for their audience. Others showed some indifference to their feast.

That’s par for the course, staff said.

“Some of our birds are more interested in the food than others,” said Anna Houston, a naturalist at Zollman Zoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bald eagle eats after being fed at Oxbow Park's Zollman Zoo Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Staff fed the raptors there Sunday in a short public demonstration. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Matt Maurer brought his two children, Maya, 11, and Theo, 5, to the zoo for a walk on a relatively nice November day. The two handled a snake and enjoyed time inside the nature center.

Matt noted the timber rattler’s diamond-shaped head to the two children.

“That’s how you know it’s venomous,” Maya said.

As soon as Maya and Theo heard about the raptors eating, they dashed out the door to the raptor enclosures.

Maya noted the barred owls left their mice where they were, while one of the bald eagles jumped on its food.

“We’ve been coming here for years,” Matt said. “The kids love it."

The raptor feeding, while routine for staff, was one of the weekly publicized events the zoo holds.

It’s also a reminder that the zoo is open throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Schultz brought his son Emery Schultz, 4, out to watch the raptors eat. He said he and his family go to the zoo regularly during the summer and fall, but rarely visit in the winter.

Trevor Schultz holds Emery Schultz, 4, at the raptor enclosure at Oxbow Park's Zollman Zoo Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Staff fed the raptors there Sunday in a short public demonstration. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The November outing Sunday might change that, Trevor said.

The zoo contains Minnesota native animals which have adapted to the winter weather, Houston said. Some animals, such as the black bear and woodchucks, spend most of the winter in dens and burrows. Other animals, such as the zoo’s wolves, become more active during the winter.

Wolves play in an enclosure at Bald eagles eat after being fed at Oxbow Park's Zollman Zoo Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“It’s really fun to come out in the winter because people can see animals act differently,” Houston said.

Maya and Theo watched two of the wolves playing.

“This was a good day,” Maya said. “We got to hold a snake, see raptors eat and watch the wolves play.”

