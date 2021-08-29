SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Woman, 22, injured in Winona County crash

Amanda Lewis was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 when her car left the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled off the interstate.

Nora Eckert
By Nora Eckert
August 29, 2021 09:49 AM
A 22-year-old La Crosse, Wis., resident was injured Saturday afternoon after her car struck a guardrail and rolled off of Interstate 90 in New Hartford Township in Winona County.

Amanda Vera Lewis was driving her 2006 Chevy Impala eastbound when it left the roadway. The road conditions were dry at the time, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Lewis was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sherriff's Office and Dakota Fire Department responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

