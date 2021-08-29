Woman, 22, injured in Winona County crash
Amanda Lewis was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 when her car left the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled off the interstate.
A 22-year-old La Crosse, Wis., resident was injured Saturday afternoon after her car struck a guardrail and rolled off of Interstate 90 in New Hartford Township in Winona County.
Amanda Vera Lewis was driving her 2006 Chevy Impala eastbound when it left the roadway. The road conditions were dry at the time, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
Lewis was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Winona County Sherriff's Office and Dakota Fire Department responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.