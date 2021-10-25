SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Woman accused of taking $17K from Dover-Eyota softball fund

Theft began in 2015 before bank tipped off members of the association's board.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
October 25, 2021 09:33 AM
Share

DOVER — After an investigation that began in late September, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is recommending charges be filed concerning the theft of nearly $18,000 from a bank account that funds a girls softball organization.

On Sept. 25, deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Eyota Street in Dover to talk to members of the board of the Dover Eyota Storm Softball Association, a volunteer coached fast pitch girls softball organization for girls 16 and younger. Members of the board reported the suspicion that one of the board members who had access to the account had been taking money for personal use by transferring the funds to their own bank account, said Capt. James Schueller of the sheriff's office.

Schueller said the board members had been alerted to the suspicious account activity by personnel at Bremer Bank who noticed some irregularities with the account. Initially, they believed $15,065 had been taken from the account and placed in one of the board member's personal accounts.

Detectives followed up by interviewing the suspect, who initially claimed the have simply transferred the funds in error, Schueller said. When pressed further, the suspect asked if they could repay the missing funds.

Eventually, Schueller said, detectives discovered bank transfers totaling $17,986 dating back to 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Stephans, 47, of Eyota, faces pending charges of felony theft, Schuller said.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTYDOVER-EYOTA
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts