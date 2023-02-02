99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Woman charged with .32 BAC after crashing into Stewartville elementary school snow bank

Law enforcement believes her level of intoxication played a role in her struggling to identify herself or explain how she came to be stuck in a snow bank.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 02, 2023 10:56 AM
ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she crashed her vehicle into a snow bank near the Bonner Elementary School around 3 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

A blood alcohol test would show the woman with a .32 blood alcohol level.

When Olmsted County Sheriff deputies arrived, the woman showed signs of impairment, and struggled to identify herself or the events leading up to the crash.

"I'm guessing the level of intoxication played a role in that," Parkin said.

Law enforcement does not believe she was there to pick up a child.

She's expected to be arraigned in Olmsted County District Court today, Feb. 2, 2023.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
