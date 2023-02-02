Woman charged with .32 BAC after crashing into Stewartville elementary school snow bank

ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she crashed her vehicle into a snow bank near the Bonner Elementary School around 3 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

A blood alcohol test would show the woman with a .32 blood alcohol level.

When Olmsted County Sheriff deputies arrived, the woman showed signs of impairment, and struggled to identify herself or the events leading up to the crash.

"I'm guessing the level of intoxication played a role in that," Parkin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcement does not believe she was there to pick up a child.

She's expected to be arraigned in Olmsted County District Court today, Feb. 2, 2023.