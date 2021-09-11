Woman dives into Zumbro River to avoid police, rescued after getting stuck in storm drain

Emergency crews worked late Friday night to free a woman who was stuck in a storm drain along the Zumbro River by the Mayo Civic Center.

Rochester police officers initially stopped the woman near the Civic Center after recognizing she had a warrant out for her arrest, Rochester Police Sergeant Caleb Tesdahl said.

The woman resisted arrest and proceeded to flee from the officers, eventually jumping into the river.

The woman swam over to a culvert pipe where she sat for roughly 10 to 15 minutes before going deeper into the tunnel when Rochester Fire crews tried to get her out.

The woman was safely removed from the storm drain at approximately 10:15 p.m. and appeared to be uninjured. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Campus.

Rochester Public Works also responded to the scene.