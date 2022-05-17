Woman drives through barricade, stuck in wet concrete in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER — A woman drove through a barricade and got stuck in wet concrete in northeast Rochester Monday, May 16, 2022.

Robert CeManko, of Chippewa Concrete, was walking back to his car at 5:30 p.m. after just finishing his shift laying concrete on Seventh Street Northeast near the intersection with Broadway Avenue when he and his co-workers heard "all of a sudden a big, loud BANG."

When they turned around, they saw a woman had driven through the barricade and down the middle of the concrete they had just laid.

"She bottomed right out," CeManko said. "She tried spinning her tires to keep going but she just couldn't."

CeManko said that before the woman drove through the barricade, he had seen Rochester police vehicles turn on their lights behind the vehicle. That was before she drove through the barricades.

After the crash, he said, the woman refused to get out of her vehicle and was yelling and screaming as officers arrested her. CeManko said the car was stuck for roughly 15 to 20 minutes before it was towed away. CeManko and his co-workers then spent until 7 p.m. re-laying the concrete.

"We get this once a year," CeManko said. "It's early, so it may be twice this year."

The Rochester Police Department was not immediately available for more information on the incident.

A car drove through construction barricades and into wet concrete on Seventh Street between Broadway Avenue North and First Avenue Northeast on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Rochester. Contributed / Don Regus