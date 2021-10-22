SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Woman flees, pleads for help; suspect eventually caught

A woman knocked at the door of a house, asking for help before being dragged away by her assailant.

Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
October 22, 2021 10:36 AM
A woman knocked on a door, pleading for help, only to be dragged away by her assailant Wednesday.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Rochester Police officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of Marion Road Southeast concerning an assault and kidnapping, said RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to witnesses at the address, Moilanen said, a female knocked on their door saying she needed help. However, as she was talking to the witnesses, a car pulled up onto their lawn and a man got out with a knife. He grabbed the woman, dragging and punching her, and forcing her into the car.

The man also told the witnesses that if they took down his license plate number or called the police he'd "come back for them," Moilanen said.

The witnesses, however, did call 911 and gave a description of the woman and the vehicle. Using surveillance videos from the area, Moilanen said, law enforcement was able to identify the victim, a 37-year-old woman who is known to officers.

On Thursday afternoon, officers found her at her workplace. After interviewing her, officers were able to identify the suspect as the victim's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Moilanen said. They then surveilled his residence until they saw a man matching his description get into a car – a car matching the description from the witnesses – and drive away.

Officers stopped the car and arrested the man about 3 p.m. Thursday. Also in the car was a female passenger with whom the suspect had a domestic abuse no contact order. Officers also found drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, multiple baggies and 2.5 grams of methamphetamines, which officers suspected belonged to the man.

Richard Eaton, 31, of Rochester, is facing charges of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and first-degree tampering with witness, fifth-degree drug possession, and violation of a no-contact order.

Moilanen said that while the woman does not live near the house on Marion Road, the location is not far from the residence listed for Eaton.

