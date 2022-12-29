99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Woman found in ditch in Cascade Township identified

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identify of the woman found Monday.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 29, 2022 09:14 AM
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — The identity of the woman found in a ditch in Cascade Township on Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, was confirmed Thursday by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, was found in a ditch near River Bluff Lane Northwest and West River Road Monday by a dogwalker.

Capt. James Schueller said Robinson’s autopsy was completed Wednesday, and the results confirm a suspicious death — one Schueller said he’s comfortable with calling a homicide.

A person of interest is in custody, and investigators are continuing to question him. Schueller said law enforcement believes a man in custody is involved in Robinson’s death based on evidence gathered so far. Due to the ongoing investigation, Schueller declined to name the person of interest.

The sheriff’s office executed several search warrants Wednesday and will continue investigating Robinson's death, Schueller said.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
