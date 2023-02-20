Woman given probation for exploiting vulnerable adult in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. — A 58-year-old St. Charles woman was sentenced to one year of probation in Fillmore County District Court last week for financially exploiting a man for who she worked as a home nurse aid .

Pamela Denise Poppenhagen pleaded guilty to check forgery, a gross misdemeanor, as part of a Feb. 14, 2023, plea deal that dismissed several other charges, including felony counts of check forgery and misdemeanor counts of financial exploitation.

She appeared before District Judge Jeremy Clinefelter Feb. 14, 2023, where he ordered a stay of adjudication for Poppenhagen's gross misdemeanor check forgery charge. If she successfully completes probation, her charges will eventually be dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint:

Poppenhagen stole a total of $700 from a vulnerable adult she provided home care to as a nurse.

The man had given her a $400 check after she claimed a family member had cancer and needed the money. She had promised to pay him back but never did.

Poppenhagen attempted to cash a $300 check from the man at a bank in Spring Valley but employees held the check, did not cash it and a report was filed with the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office concerning a possible forged check from the man.

The man said he never wrote a $300 check to Poppenhagen. The word "medication" was written on the check and the signatures on the two checks appeared to not match.

She told a Sheriff's Office investigator that the man had written the check out to her and that she would cash it at the bank before heading to the Mayo Clinic to pick up his medication. Poppenhagen told the investigator that the man has episodes of forgetfulness and is bipolar.