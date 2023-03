Woman injured after car rolled on Highway 57 near Wanamingo

GOODHUE COUNTY — A woman was injured after her car rolled on Minnesota Highway 57 at 6:57 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023.

A 2012 GMC Terrain was northbound on Highway 57 at 480th Street south of Wanamingo when the car left the roadway and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 55-year-old Robertina Duff Anderson of Buffalo, Minnesota, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Wanamingo Fire Department and Zumbrota Ambulance also responded.