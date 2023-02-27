Woman injured after hitting tow truck on Interstate 90 in Winona County

NODINE, Minn. — One woman was injured after her car hit a tow truck near Nodine, Minnesota, in Winona County at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 when it collided with an unoccupied tow truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road was slick after rain fell Monday morning.

The driver, 24-year-old Tracey Johna Smith of Bangor, Wisconsin, was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Nodine Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance also responded.

