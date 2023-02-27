99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Woman injured after hitting tow truck on Interstate 90 in Winona County

The Monday morning crash happened as freezing rain fell throughout Minnesota.

Nodine - Winona County map.png
By Abby Sharpe
February 27, 2023 10:47 AM

NODINE, Minn. — One woman was injured after her car hit a tow truck near Nodine, Minnesota, in Winona County at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 when it collided with an unoccupied tow truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road was slick after rain fell Monday morning.

The driver, 24-year-old Tracey Johna Smith of Bangor, Wisconsin, was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Nodine Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance also responded.

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
