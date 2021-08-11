Woman injured in early morning assault at her Southeast Rochester residence

A Rochester woman was injured early Wednesday morning after she was assaulted by a man in her home.

Police were called just after 4 a.m. to the 1200 block of Third Avenue Southeast for a report a woman screaming that she needed help and an ambulance. An employee at a nearby gas station heard the woman and called 911, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Officers found the 43-year-old woman who said she was sleeping in her home that morning when she was awoken by a man in her bedroom. The man physically assaulted her, hitting her on the head with an unidentified object, before taking some of her belongings and leaving. Police did not disclose what was taken from the woman's residence.

The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for facial injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT