Woman injured in Friday afternoon crash in Rochester
Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
ROCHESTER — A woman was injured in a U.S. Highway 52 crash on Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2023, in southeast Rochester.
While traveling north on Highway 52, a 2013 Acura RDX and 2017 Dodge Caravan collided near U.S. Highway 63, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
The driver of the RDX, Lauren Elizabeth Mathaus, 21, of Lake Elmo had non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Caravan, Cindy Romero Boettcher, 43, of Preston was uninjured, according to the report.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.
