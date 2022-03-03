SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Woman injured in Highway 52 crash near Pine Island

A 29-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Wednesday night for non-life threatening injuries.

By Abby Sharpe
March 03, 2022 10:10 AM
PINE ISLAND — A Brooklyn Park woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday, March 2, 2022, when her vehicle hit a guardrail in Pine Island.

The Minnesota State Patrol along with members of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office were called around 8:38 p.m. to U.S. Highway 52 and County 11 Boulevard for a report of a single vehicle crash. A 2002 Honda Odyssey was southbound on Highway 52 when it left the roadway to the right shoulder and struck the guardrail, according to the state patrol crash report.

The driver, 29-year-old Mayaba Kamara, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Zumbrota Ambulance also responded.

