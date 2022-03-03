Woman injured in Highway 52 crash near Pine Island
A 29-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Wednesday night for non-life threatening injuries.
PINE ISLAND — A Brooklyn Park woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday, March 2, 2022, when her vehicle hit a guardrail in Pine Island.
The Minnesota State Patrol along with members of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office were called around 8:38 p.m. to U.S. Highway 52 and County 11 Boulevard for a report of a single vehicle crash. A 2002 Honda Odyssey was southbound on Highway 52 when it left the roadway to the right shoulder and struck the guardrail, according to the state patrol crash report.
The driver, 29-year-old Mayaba Kamara, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Zumbrota Ambulance also responded.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The second-longest serving sheriff in Minnesota, Bartsh decided not to run for a sixth term in office
More than 200 grams of the drug was found when members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in April 2021 at a residence in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive Northwest.
Free nitrate testing in Mower County; MnDOT hosting meeting on Highway 52 construction
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
A purchase agreement has been signed by the nonprofit that provides services for people struggling with homelessness.
Richard Painter, ethics lawyer and 'U' law professor, says he's running for 1st District Congress seat
Once a moderate Republican, now he's a Democrat.