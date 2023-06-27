Woman injured in Highway 61 crash in Wabasha

WABASHA, Minn. — A woman was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 61 on Monday evening, June 26, 2023, in Wabasha.

A 2016 Honda Accord and a 2020 Chevrolet Spark were traveling north on Highway 61 when they collided by Bruegger Valley Road, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Chevrolet driver, 66-year-old Heidi Annette Conde of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Honda driver, 20-year-old Carter James Dixon of Eden Prairie, and his passenger, 21-year-old Bryson Cylus Brettin of Eden Prairie, were uninjured in the crash.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha Police Department and Wabasha Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.