News Local

Woman injured in Highway 61 crash in Wabasha

The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Wabasha - Wabasha County map.png
By Staff reports
Today at 7:53 PM

WABASHA, Minn. — A woman was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 61 on Monday evening, June 26, 2023, in Wabasha.

A 2016 Honda Accord and a 2020 Chevrolet Spark were traveling north on Highway 61 when they collided by Bruegger Valley Road, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Chevrolet driver, 66-year-old Heidi Annette Conde of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Honda driver, 20-year-old Carter James Dixon of Eden Prairie, and his passenger, 21-year-old Bryson Cylus Brettin of Eden Prairie, were uninjured in the crash.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha Police Department and Wabasha Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

By Staff reports
