Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday in Pleasant Grove Township

A woman from Virginia state was injured Sunday when she jumped or fell off a motorcycle that swerved to avoid a deer.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 8:50 a.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of Olmsted County Road 16 Southeast in Pleasant Grove Township for a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries.

Deputies arrived to find a 53-year-old woman with head injuries. The woman was a passenger on the three-wheeled motorcycle.

Capt. James Schueller said the woman either fell or jumped off the motorcycle when the 50-year-old driver attempted to maneuver around a deer.

The driver was not injured. Neither were wearing helmets.

