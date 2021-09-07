Woman injured in motorcycle crash Sunday in Pleasant Grove Township
The 53-year-old woman from Virginia state was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saints Marys for her injuries on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
A woman from Virginia state was injured Sunday when she jumped or fell off a motorcycle that swerved to avoid a deer.
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 8:50 a.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of Olmsted County Road 16 Southeast in Pleasant Grove Township for a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Deputies arrived to find a 53-year-old woman with head injuries. The woman was a passenger on the three-wheeled motorcycle.
Capt. James Schueller said the woman either fell or jumped off the motorcycle when the 50-year-old driver attempted to maneuver around a deer.
The driver was not injured. Neither were wearing helmets.
