Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in St. Charles
The 77-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
ST. CHARLES — A single-car crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, on U.S. Highway 14 east of the Olmsted and Winona County lines in St. Charles.
A 2021 Buick Encore was driving eastbound on Highway 14, left the roadway and hit a culvert, according to the state patrol crash report.
The driver, 77-year-old Beverly Ann Melton of St. Charles, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
Melton was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The St. Charles Police Department and St. Charles Ambulance also responded.
