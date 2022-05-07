Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — A single-car crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, on U.S. Highway 14 east of the Olmsted and Winona County lines in St. Charles.

A 2021 Buick Encore was driving eastbound on Highway 14, left the roadway and hit a culvert, according to the state patrol crash report.

The driver, 77-year-old Beverly Ann Melton of St. Charles, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Melton was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The St. Charles Police Department and St. Charles Ambulance also responded.