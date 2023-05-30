99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Woman injured in St. Charles crash Tuesday morning

The woman was transported to Olmsted Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

St Charles - Winona County map.png
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 12:44 PM

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — A woman was injured after a crash Tuesday morning, May 30, 2023.

A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on Church Avenue at 7:23 a.m. when the cars collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Mitsubishi driver, 52-year-old Kimberly Lyn Shealy of St. Charles, was transported to Olmsted Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The St. Charles Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded to the scene.

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
