Woman injured in St. Charles crash Tuesday morning

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — A woman was injured after a crash Tuesday morning, May 30, 2023.

A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on Church Avenue at 7:23 a.m. when the cars collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Mitsubishi driver, 52-year-old Kimberly Lyn Shealy of St. Charles, was transported to Olmsted Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The St. Charles Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded to the scene.