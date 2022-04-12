Woman killed in Monday crash identified

ROCHESTER — The 22-year-old woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on East Circle Drive Monday afternoon, April 11, 2022, was identified as a Rochester woman.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen Tuesday said Tuesday morning that Cynthia Gomez was killed in the crash. Her passenger, Billy Staff, 46, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Deng Kwel, of Rochester. He was also taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

Kwel was southbound on East Circle Drive around 1:20 p.m. Monday when his 2006 Mitsubishi Galant went through the ditch and into oncoming traffic, colliding with a northbound 2017 Dodge Caravan, according to Moilanen. The Mitsubhishi hit the front driver side of the van, and Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating what caused Kwel to go into the ditch and into oncoming traffic. Moilanen said charges could possibly be filed, but the crash investigation needed to be completed first to make that final determination.

No information was released on the speed the vehicles were traveling or if the three were wearing seat belts. The road has a 55 mph speed limit.

The Rochester Police Department's forensic mapping unit and drone team were called to the crash scene to assist in the investigation. East Circle Drive between Silver Creek Northeast and Viola Road was closed for about five hours Monday afternoon.