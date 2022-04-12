Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
News | Local

Woman killed in Monday crash identified

Police are still investigating what caused a car to go into the ditch and into oncoming traffic, causing the crash Monday, April 11, 2022.

Fatal Crash on East Circle Drive
Emergency personnel respond to a fatal two-vehicle crash on East Circle Drive between Silver Creek Road Northeast and Viola Road on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Rochester. According to Rochester Police Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson, the crash happened around 1:23 p.m. A female driver of one vehicle died at the scene and a passenger in her vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle involved were transported for medical care.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 12, 2022 09:02 AM
ROCHESTER — The 22-year-old woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on East Circle Drive Monday afternoon, April 11, 2022, was identified as a Rochester woman.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen Tuesday said Tuesday morning that Cynthia Gomez was killed in the crash. Her passenger, Billy Staff, 46, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Deng Kwel, of Rochester. He was also taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

Kwel was southbound on East Circle Drive around 1:20 p.m. Monday when his 2006 Mitsubishi Galant went through the ditch and into oncoming traffic, colliding with a northbound 2017 Dodge Caravan, according to Moilanen. The Mitsubhishi hit the front driver side of the van, and Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating what caused Kwel to go into the ditch and into oncoming traffic. Moilanen said charges could possibly be filed, but the crash investigation needed to be completed first to make that final determination.

No information was released on the speed the vehicles were traveling or if the three were wearing seat belts. The road has a 55 mph speed limit.

The Rochester Police Department's forensic mapping unit and drone team were called to the crash scene to assist in the investigation. East Circle Drive between Silver Creek Northeast and Viola Road was closed for about five hours Monday afternoon.

