The sound of pounding, followed by her mother’s tears. It’s a scene that’s never left Maxine Thoreson.
That was 85 years ago, the fall of 1934, at her family's farmhouse near Warren, in far northwestern Minnesota.
Almost 4 at the time, Thoreson — who along with her husband, Orland, has lived in Rochester since 1962 — had never before seen her mother cry. And she never watched Gena Paulson cry again after that dreadful day.
But when a public health worker took a sign with the word “diphtheria” inscribed on it in large letters and nailed it into their house, he might as well have been pounding it into Gena Paulson’s heart.
The sign was a warning to the world to stay away from the Paulson’s home. One of Gena and Ben Paulson’s seven children, 10-year-old Audrey, had diphtheria, a contagious and often deadly disease.
Just a few days before, one of the Paulson’s neighbors had died from it, a young girl whom Audrey had been in close contact with. She’d only had it a brief time before she died.
“When I think about it, I can still hear the echo of that man nailing that big sign to the front of our house. It was very dramatic for me.”
What happened afterward rings true to what is happening now with the COVID-19 outbreak, with people being asked to stay home for fear of spreading the disease.
Those were the instructions the Paulson family received back in 1934.
“Once my sister (tested positive for diphtheria), our entire family was quarantined for six months,” Thoreson said.
It was a trying time, with none of the Paulsons allowed to leave the farm, Ben unable to sell the grain, milk or eggs he produced there, and Audrey relegated to her upstairs bedroom with no company, save for dinnertime visits from her parents.
Cut off from the community, the Paulsons were going to get through these six months on their own.
Thoreson said they made things work, thanks to her mother’s faith, the closeness of the family of nine, and a young doctor who showed up daily during those six months. He was there to spray each family member’s throat, a preventative measure for diphtheria, as well as check on Audrey, who gradually improved.
The doctor and his nurse — who’d later marry — arrived together, most often by horse-drawn sleigh as the roads leading to the Paulson farm weren’t passable by car in winter.
“We could hear the sleigh coming,” Thoreson said. “We were always watching for him because he was such a pleasant man. He remained our doctor until my dad and mom moved away from the area in 1960.”
Thoreson recalls those six months as tough, but also special. Being quarantined together forged close bonds in the family. Family games were a constant, both inside and outside. And Audrey, though she couldn’t join them, was continually kept in the loop. That happened as each of the family members took turns talking to her, their voices aimed through a grate in the ceiling that led to her room.
“My mom used to talk about how fortunate we were able to be downstairs, but still talking to (Audrey),” Thoreson said. “Audrey never felt sorry for herself, and my parents never made us feel sorry for her.”
After the doctor deemed Audrey and the Paulson family safe, the quarantine ended.
The sign with the big letters was taken down from their house and Ben set out to spread the news of their freedom. But the first person he approached bolted upon seeing him, so nervous was he about becoming infected.
“That man ran back into his house,” Thoreson said. “Dad was really disappointed with that. People were still scared of us because diphtheria was a dreaded disease.”
After all these years, though, Thoreson reflects most on what they had during those six months of quarantine, not on what had been taken away.
Above all, they had each other.
“I asked my parents years later if it felt like they were going crazy during that time,” Thoreson said. “They said no, that they were too busy all the time for that. I give my parents so much credit for how they handled the whole situation, and I don’t ever remember being unhappy then. The Lord blessed us that winter.”