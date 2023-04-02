99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Woman reported missing in Winona

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Madeline Jane Kingsbury.
Contributed / Winona Police Department
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 10:01 PM

WINONA — The Winona Police Department is asking for help finding Madeline Jane Kingsbury.

Kingsbury was reported missing and last seen on the morning of March 31.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6492.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers ( winonaareacrimestoppers.com or 507-457-6530).

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
