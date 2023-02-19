Woman rescued from house fire in Rochester Saturday night

ROCHESTER — A woman was rescued from an upstairs bedroom of a burning house in Northwest Rochester Saturday night.

According to information released by the Rochester Fire Department, the woman was found unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 500 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

Firefighters were called to the home shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house.

Rescuers pulled the woman outside and began lifesaving efforts. She was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital. Her condition is not immediately available.

Two dogs were also pulled from the home. One dog showed signs of life and firefighters applied live saving efforts to that dog. The other dog did not survive.

Rochester fire officials reported the home suffered significant smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rochester fire marshal’s division. Fire department chaplains also responded to assist people affected by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.