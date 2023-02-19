99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Woman rescued from house fire in Rochester Saturday night

Firefighters responding to a fire Saturday pulled a woman from an upstairs bedroom.

FDC1230C-D55F-407F-807D-DF7721DF8BB2.jpeg
Rochester firefighters respond to a house fire at the 500 block of Third Avenue Northwest shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 19, 2023 09:04 AM

ROCHESTER — A woman was rescued from an upstairs bedroom of a burning house in Northwest Rochester Saturday night.

According to information released by the Rochester Fire Department, the woman was found unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 500 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

Firefighters were called to the home shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house.

Rescuers pulled the woman outside and began lifesaving efforts. She was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital. Her condition is not immediately available.

Two dogs were also pulled from the home. One dog showed signs of life and firefighters applied live saving efforts to that dog. The other dog did not survive.

Rochester fire officials reported the home suffered significant smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rochester fire marshal’s division. Fire department chaplains also responded to assist people affected by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
