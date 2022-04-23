Woman, teenager injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Leon Township

GOODHUE COUNTY — Two women suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday, April 23, 2022, following a two-vehicle crash.

A 2021 Hyundai Tucson was attempting to enter northbound U.S. Highway 52 from 113th Avenue in Leon Township when it collided with a 2016 Kia Optima that was northbound, according to the state patrol crash report. The road conditions were wet when the crash occurred.

The intersection is one just north of the proposed interchange at Hader that will be constructed this year.

The Hyundai driver, 48-year-old Aimee Lynn Anderson of Rochester, and her 14-year-old passenger were both transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. The driver of the Kia, 35-year-old Christian Robert Hanson of Mantorville, didn’t suffer any injuries. Occupants of both cars were all wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon Falls Ambulance, Cannon Falls Fire Department and Wanamingo Fire Department also responded.