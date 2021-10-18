SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Woman threatened at gunpoint outside of Northwest Rochester home

The 23-year-old woman was uninjured in the Sunday night, Oct. 17, 2021, incident.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 18, 2021 08:18 AM
Share

A 23-year-old woman was not injured Sunday night after a man reportedly pointed a gun at her and demanded money as she went to let her dog outside of her Northwest Rochester home.

Rochester police were called about 10:15 p.m. to the 4600 block of 18th Avenue Northwest for a report of burglary/assault. A 23-year-old woman told police she was going to let her dog outside of her backdoor and was slammed by the door and knocked to the ground. She saw a man standing over her, pointing a gun at her.

The man demanded money, which the woman did not have, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The woman then screamed and another person in the residence came to investigate. The suspect ran from the area.

The suspect, who was wearing a ski mask and yellow jacket or vest, was not located when officers arrived. The incident remains under investigation.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts