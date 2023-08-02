Woman who sexually assaulted client at Rochester treatment center avoids jail time

ROCHESTER — A 34-year-old Zumbrota woman avoided jail time for sexually assaulting a client at a Rochester treatment center last year, following a sentencing hearing in Olmsted County District Court Wednesday.

Amber Ann Wenger pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of a plea deal that dismissed a count of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Minnesota statute states that people in certain occupations cannot have sexual relationships with people they take care of or oversee. In this case, Wenger was a recovery specialist at a treatment center while the man was a resident at the center seeking treatment.

The treatment center is not named in the complaint.

Wenger appeared before District Judge Pamela King who expressed concern regarding Wenger's behavior but also for her lack of self-worth.

While Wenger may have entered into her profession to help people, King said it's time for Wenger to work on herself.

"She feels awful and is extremely remorseful for her actions," her lawyer, Matthew Crusen, said in court Wednesday. He told King that the sexual assault is a one-off event in Wenger's life.

King, following Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines and the plea agreement, ordered a stayed a 24-month prison sentence for five years and ordered Wenger to see a therapist who specializes in sex offenders.

King also ordered her on 30 days of electronic home monitoring in lieu of a jail sentence, saying that jail is not a good idea for Wenger.

King said it is time for Wenger to move on.

"We are not defined by one choice," King said in court. "We're defined by hundreds of choices in our life."

Wenger will also have to register as a predatory offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

Wenger told law enforcement that she gave the man a cell phone so they could continue to talk, left notes in his room for him to call her and that she sexually assaulted him inside the facility.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was initially notified of the incidents through a Minnesota Adult Abuse report where the man said he had been sexually assaulted by Wenger.

Wenger gave him gifts like CBD vape pens, the man told law enforcement, reporting she sexually assaulted him over a half dozen times.

She told the man that if they were caught that he would be kicked out of treatment, he told a sheriff's office investigator.

Wenger met the man in October 2022 and law enforcement first spoke with the man in November 2022.