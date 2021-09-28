SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Won't the population numbers on the signs at the city limits ever change?

With the U.S. Census completed, the signs at the city's edge will show the new number for Rochester and other towns.

092421-POPULATION-3728.jpg
A population sign along Highway-14 on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Answer Man
September 27, 2021 11:00 PM
Driving into Rochester the other day I saw a sign, the same old sign. It said, "Rochester Pop 106,769." Isn't that Rochester's population from the 2010 Census? When will we get the new signs with the 2020 Census numbers on them? -- Counting On

First, you are correct. The signs coming into Rochester – or any of the roughly 900 cities in Minnesota – include the 2010 U.S. Census figure. Drive into Rochester, it's 106,769. Roll into Byron, the number is 4.914. Take that journey up to Pine Island, and you'll find a sign telling you the population is 3,263.

Those signs have been wrong since, well, probably since they were installed. Because they weren't installed the moment those Census numbers were counted or even when they were first reported.

And those numbers, Counting On, have indeed changed. For example, Byron now has – or, at least, had when the count was made in 2020 – 6,312 residents. Pine Island is up to 3,769. And Rochester has made a 13.7 percent jump in population from one census to the next to 121,395.

So, when will we see those new numbers as we drive into a city? The Minnesota Department of Transportation makes about 2,000 of signs to put around towns across the state, said MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty. The signs are paid for and distributed by the state.

Minnesota's state demographer Susan Brower said the 2020 population numbers have been sent to MnDOT, so the next step is for MnDOT to get the signs made and then distributed to the cities.

"Some of them are really anxious to get their signs updated," Brower said.

Dougherty said that process will start this winter with signs being installed all across Minnesota in the spring and summer of 2022. MnDOT will install the signs where they go on state roads and major county roads. Then we can all see how towns across Minnesota have grown while we drive from town to town.

You can count on Answer Man getting your answers. Send questions for him to answerman@postbulletin.com .

