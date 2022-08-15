SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Woodbury man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Red Wing

Kenneth Walton Fritze, 54, of Woodbury, was traveling southbound across the U.S. Highway 63 bridge around 11:24 p.m. when his 2000 Subaru Forester came into contact with a roadside barrier and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Red Wing map.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 15, 2022 08:42 AM
RED WING — A 54-year-old Woodbury man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, on U.S. Highway 63 in Red Wing, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Kenneth Walton Fritze was traveling southbound across the Highway 63 bridge around 11:24 p.m. when his 2000 Subaru Forester came into contact with a roadside barrier and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

Fritze was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The Red Wing Police and Fire Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

