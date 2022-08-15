Woodbury man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Red Wing
Kenneth Walton Fritze, 54, of Woodbury, was traveling southbound across the U.S. Highway 63 bridge around 11:24 p.m. when his 2000 Subaru Forester came into contact with a roadside barrier and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Fritze was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
The Red Wing Police and Fire Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.
