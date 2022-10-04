Woods, privacy, spa featured in $1.25 million home for sale in north Rochester

ROCHESTER — On the north edge of Rochester’s city limits is a country estate tucked in the woods.

The home, located at 6011 Woodridge Court NE , sits on 13.85 acres with 14 rooms among the two stories. The 5,580 square foot home includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms for sale at $1.25 million.

There are two top descriptions of the expansive property: “very private” and “very wooded,” as Counselor Realty of Rochester realtor Meredith Tuntland said. While located just off North Broadway Avenue, the home is not visible from the road or the adjoining cul-de-sac with a few other houses.

“The feeling of being in the woods yet being so close to the city limits, just the feeling of the privacy up there is pretty hard to find,” said Tuntland.

The large plot of land offers possibilities, Tuntland said, such as hunting, a hobby farm or owning horses. The current horse stables sit near a pond nestled amongst the trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They used to have horses. They used to have a deer farm on the property a long time ago, so they used to have domesticated deer,” said Tuntland. “They have a pond and a barn and gazebo, and they used to have a trail that connected the house down to the barn.”

A pond on the $1.25 million home property at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester. Contributed / Counselor Realty of Rochester

With a dip on the rural side, there are 4.65 tillable acres.

For 47 years, the Thein family has built their roots and hosted family gatherings at the property. The outside amenities, including a pool and hot tub, make the home great for entertaining, Tuntland said. The aquatic features were added later to the house, which was built in 1975.

The home also features updates from the main floor to an outdoor pool house, the kitchen and a larger hot tub. A unique space likely added in the 1990s comes with the Kohler Habitat Masterbath Environment Enclosure, a sauna-type room. The sauna room is a crawl-in space, and the enclosures are no longer produced.

“It can automatically go through cycles of being dry heat and then being steam and then having rain come down and then just having wind so they can just get like a cool shot of wind going through,” described Tuntland. “You can set it up to go through a whole cycle on its own and how many minutes of each you want.”

A Kohler Habitat Masterbath Environment Enclosure in the $1.25 million home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester. The enclosure includes heat, steam and water. Contributed / Counselor Realty of Rochester

The enclosure is one of the features of a large bathroom, which also has a Las Vegas-style tub and separate shower. Tuntland said the room could become a locker-room style space.

While the house itself has grand elements, Tuntland said the land is the shining star.

“It’s a unique place that someone can put their own touches on of what they want it to be,” said Tuntland. “If somebody doesn’t like new construction and wants a little more character they can really make this their own with a lot more privacy than what you can generally find with new construction now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE HOME PHOTOS:

The front of the $1.25 million home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester. Contributed / Counselor Realty of Rochester

The family room of the $1.25 million home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester. Contributed / Counselor Realty of Rochester

A large bathroom space in the $1.25 million home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester. Contributed / Counselor Realty of Rochester

The heated pool at the $1.25 million home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester. Contributed / Counselor Realty of Rochester

The living room with one of two fireplaces in the $1.25 million home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester. Contributed / Counselor Realty of Rochester

The backyard area of the $1.25 million home at 6011 Woodridge Court NE in Rochester. Contributed / Counselor Realty of Rochester