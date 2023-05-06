Work continues to attract health- and medical-related events to the Med City

Answer Man: Since we have the No. 1 hospital in the USA, why do we have so few small-, medium- and large-size health-related and medical events and conventions in Rochester? It would seem after COVID, they would fill up our hotels and stores downtown, as well as the Mayo Civic Center. — A downtown business owner.

Business owner,

It’s unclear how many events you are expecting, but I can assure you that you’re not alone in thinking there should be more.

With your question in mind, I spoke to local government reporter Randy Petersen about the issue, since he provided an update in February on how things are going at Mayo Civic Center. (I’d suggest you read it, if you missed it when it was originally published.)

He spoke with Jacob Malwitz, who heads the Experience Rochester board that oversees Mayo Civic Center activity. Malwitz is also a Mayo Clinic executive producer responsible for helping plan a variety of events.

“The sales team is hoping that more of the Mayo conferences come back, and I think Mayo is hoping that more of the conferences come back,” Malwitz said. “It will happen when it happens.”

We’re in the wake of the pandemic and many events take months, if not years, to plan, so it’s not necessarily realistic to expect it to happen all at once. After all, I know people who remain leery of sitting too close to a stranger in any venue, let alone participate in a gathering of strangers.

Also, our years of virtual and hybrid meetings mean some groups might opt to stay online, rather than travel.

That doesn’t mean activity isn’t returning. A recent report to the Experience Rochester board shows health- and medical-related events have been happening.

Within a one-week period in mid-April, the Civic Center was home to a Mayo Clinic Volunteer Department event, a three-day Minnesota Health Educators Association gathering, a two-day event for the Minnesota Society of Health Systems Pharmacists, a two-day Minnesota Narcotics Anonymous meeting and the Mayo Clinic Annual Forensic Science Symposium.

It’s highly likely that you didn’t know these were happening. After all, if someone didn’t come through your door and announce he was a pharmacist from Duluth, you’d be justified in assuming he is a resident wanting to take a peek at your wares.

Likewise, if a customer doesn’t mention that she’s in town for the forensic science symposium, it’s understandable that you could have assumed she was a visiting patient.

Also, keep in mind, these events often come with catered meals, so it’s not likely that participants were out in search of food during the day, offering the additional benefit of window shopping. They were likely behind closed doors taking care of the business they were here to conduct.

Professional gatherings are not like the Just For Kix Nationals that were recently held, where participants and spectators roamed downtown in between performances.

While the week in April might have held a few more health-related activities than normal, Bill Von Bank, Experience Rochester’s vice president of marketing and communications, said Mayo Civic Center hosted 60 medical events last year and work is being done to encourage the city’s largest employer to do more in the facility.

Experience Rochester is working with Mayo Clinic to streamline the booking process to make event planning more efficient for the medical institution.

Malwitz said that’s likely to include direct billing options, which could give the Civic Center an edge on other venues, but he pointed out that some other locations will remain more attractive for some events.

The Chateau Theatre, for example, has the potential to offer a historic atmosphere adjacent to Mayo Clinic’s main campus, and hotel-based venues provide advantages for organizers who want to keep participants under the same roof as their sleeping quarters.

The multiple options don’t appear to worry any of the folks behind the scenes, since Experience Rochester is also tasked with promoting the city as a whole. As a result, any event held locally is a win.

As Malwitz said in the February article: “In the perfect world, the Civic Center is full, the Chateau is full, the hotel ballrooms are full. Each of them have their places.”

As the city and its venues continue to recover from the setbacks of the pandemic, they are expecting to pick up more and more events — health-related and otherwise.

We might not all see the people behind closed doors, but if you take time to periodically walk through the Civic Center, you’ll find out more is happening inside than you see when you drive by.

