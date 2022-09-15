Work continues to shift DFO Community Corrections to two-county operation

ROCHESTER — Work continues as DFO Community Corrections prepares to become D & O Community Corrections next year.

Fillmore County announced plans earlier this year to pull out of the three-county agreement providing corrections supervision and other related services under the DFO umbrella.

With the equivalent of six employees providing services to the county, DFO Community Corrections Director Nikki Niles said the organization hasn’t been replacing staff when they leave in an effort to avoid staff cuts at the end of the year.

As a result, the department is working with five empty slots — three in probation services and three in administration.

Three of the former staff members moved to other assignments or departments, while another retired and one person resigned.

The open staff positions are expected to save the three-county operation $400,000 to $425,000 this year, but Dodge County Commissioner David Kenworthy pointed out it comes at a cost to staff members who remain.

“By reducing the five early, you are actually putting more work on the other employees to cover for that,” he said.

Niles said a pandemic-related backup in the courts means case rates have slowed and the DFO staff has been able to absorb the added work.

“It’s had a slight impact to the work,” she said of the department’s reduced staffing. “It’s somewhat balanced out as cases are down overall.”

Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said the department anticipates cutting one more position at some point, but the extra staff member could remain in the 2023 budget as the department transitions.

He said staffing levels will be reviewed when the next corrections employee leaves.

“We might get there by Dec. 31,” said Gransee, who oversaw the department before being named as deputy county administrator.

Meanwhile, Fillmore County Administrator Bobbie Hillery said the required state approval of the split from the DFO joint powers agreement is expected “at any time.”

“It’s just a matter of verifying everything,” she said, noting the county has created an advisory board, developed an operating plan and budget and started hiring staff.

Tom Jensen was hired this summer as Fillmore County’s director of corrections

In July, he presented county commissioners with a proposed plan that anticipates the county will receive $314,235 in state support for operating its own community corrections operation.

With a proposed budget for the new department, the shift would cost the county $174,2566, which would be a more than $300,000 savings compared to the $479,406 the county expects to pay for its share of DFO operations this year.

In a memo to commissioners, Jensen pointed out some details in the spending plan are uncertain for the first year, especially related to training and salaries.

“Next year, I will have a much better idea of the costs,” he wrote.

If the state is satisfied with the Fillmore County plan, Dodge and Olmsted counties will need to finalize a new agreement by the end of the year.

Olmsted County Commissioner Matt Flynn said the current plan is to largely adjust the three-county agreement into a two-county operation, at least for the time being.

Gransee said the two counties could explore other options, which could include Dodge County contracting with Olmsted County for corrections services.

“It just has never been done before in the state, so there are differing opinions right now,” he said.

For the counties to have equal say in operations and access current state funding, Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Jennifer Plante said a formal joint-powers agreement is required.

“It’s not that it couldn’t happen somewhere down the road,” she said of a shift in operations, pointing out that any change would require added research.

Kenworthy said modifying the existing agreement is likely the best approach at this point.

“We’re not opposed to exploring anything, but I think the easiest thing to do right now is to continue on with a couple changes,” he said.

Representatives of the three counties plan to meet again on Nov. 30 to discuss the transition, unless an earlier emergency meeting is required by the state.

