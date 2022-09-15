We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Work continues to shift DFO Community Corrections to two-county operation

Fillmore County's plan to leave three-county cooperative effort leads to probation and administrative staffing reductions for rest of the year.

Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 15, 2022 03:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Work continues as DFO Community Corrections prepares to become D & O Community Corrections next year.

Fillmore County announced plans earlier this year to pull out of the three-county agreement providing corrections supervision and other related services under the DFO umbrella.

Also Read
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate email
The notice to families did not indicate how many students received the email.
September 15, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Zumbro Education District
Local
After years of fitting into spare corners, Zumbro Education District settles into a new home
The schools making up the Zumbro Education District include Blooming Prairie, Byron, Stewartville, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, and Triton. Until recently, Pine Island was a member district of ZED as well.
September 15, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

With the equivalent of six employees providing services to the county, DFO Community Corrections Director Nikki Niles said the organization hasn’t been replacing staff when they leave in an effort to avoid staff cuts at the end of the year.

As a result, the department is working with five empty slots — three in probation services and three in administration.

Three of the former staff members moved to other assignments or departments, while another retired and one person resigned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The open staff positions are expected to save the three-county operation $400,000 to $425,000 this year, but Dodge County Commissioner David Kenworthy pointed out it comes at a cost to staff members who remain.

“By reducing the five early, you are actually putting more work on the other employees to cover for that,” he said.

Niles said a pandemic-related backup in the courts means case rates have slowed and the DFO staff has been able to absorb the added work.

“It’s had a slight impact to the work,” she said of the department’s reduced staffing. “It’s somewhat balanced out as cases are down overall.”

Don't miss these stories
IMG_9321.jpgElyn and Guy Simmons
NewsMD
Health Fusion: Medical mystery solved by a team of Mayo Clinic sleuths reveals more than just a diagnosis
When Elyn's symptoms started, she thought maybe it was all just part of getting older. But as things got worse, she and her husband knew something else was very wrong. In this "Health Fusion" column, Viv Williams shares a story of a medical mystery solved by a team of Mayo Clinic sleuths.
September 14, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
TYLER.HASKINS.MADISON.jpg
Sports
Rochester's Haskins 'couldn't resist' chance to join defending national champion
Tyler Haskins committed to the University of Michigan hockey team more than four years ago. He hadn't entered high school yet. This summer, Haskins decided to re-open his recruitment and has landed with another of college hockey's blue bloods. He'll be a freshman this season with defending national champion University of Denver.
September 14, 2022 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Epilepsy Awareness
Local
Rochester parent speaks about the benefit of Seizure Smart Schools legislation
In 2021, Minnesota lawmakers approved the Seizure Smart Schools legislation. It went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
September 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Beck
Business
Former Mayo Clinic administrator joins growing Rochester biotech firm as new COO
Vyriad has added Scott Beck to its team as chief operating officer. Beck served in many roles in his 30 years at Mayo Clinic, including chief operating officer of Laboratory Services.
September 13, 2022 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said the department anticipates cutting one more position at some point, but the extra staff member could remain in the 2023 budget as the department transitions.

He said staffing levels will be reviewed when the next corrections employee leaves.

“We might get there by Dec. 31,” said Gransee, who oversaw the department before being named as deputy county administrator.

Meanwhile, Fillmore County Administrator Bobbie Hillery said the required state approval of the split from the DFO joint powers agreement is expected “at any time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just a matter of verifying everything,” she said, noting the county has created an advisory board, developed an operating plan and budget and started hiring staff.

Tom Jensen was hired this summer as Fillmore County’s director of corrections

In July, he presented county commissioners with a proposed plan that anticipates the county will receive $314,235 in state support for operating its own community corrections operation.

With a proposed budget for the new department, the shift would cost the county $174,2566, which would be a more than $300,000 savings compared to the $479,406 the county expects to pay for its share of DFO operations this year.

In a memo to commissioners, Jensen pointed out some details in the spending plan are uncertain for the first year, especially related to training and salaries.

“Next year, I will have a much better idea of the costs,” he wrote.

If the state is satisfied with the Fillmore County plan, Dodge and Olmsted counties will need to finalize a new agreement by the end of the year.

Olmsted County Commissioner Matt Flynn said the current plan is to largely adjust the three-county agreement into a two-county operation, at least for the time being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gransee said the two counties could explore other options, which could include Dodge County contracting with Olmsted County for corrections services.

“It just has never been done before in the state, so there are differing opinions right now,” he said.

For the counties to have equal say in operations and access current state funding, Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Jennifer Plante said a formal joint-powers agreement is required.

“It’s not that it couldn’t happen somewhere down the road,” she said of a shift in operations, pointing out that any change would require added research.

Kenworthy said modifying the existing agreement is likely the best approach at this point.

“We’re not opposed to exploring anything, but I think the easiest thing to do right now is to continue on with a couple changes,” he said.

Representatives of the three counties plan to meet again on Nov. 30 to discuss the transition, unless an earlier emergency meeting is required by the state.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAINKASSON-MANTORVILLE
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
08bae93f488ec79896de3da6143210c4.jpg
Local
Fall Harvest Celebration, Lunchbox History events will mark Mower County Historical Society's 75th year
The Mower County Historical Society has two big events in store for its 75th anniversary: the annual Fall Harvest Celebration and a Lunchbox History presentation.
September 15, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crash report
Local
1 injured following Highway 14 median crash
The driver was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
September 15, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
IMG_3093.jpg
Local
Dedication for new Zumbrota Veterans Memorial happening Saturday
Community members raised around $173,000 for the memorial, which features flags for the six military branches and two plaque walls.
September 15, 2022 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Thee Only Shoe Repair
Business
After 59 years in town, Rochester’s last shoe repair store closes
Brothers Mike and Tony Derouin began working at the shop in the mid-70s with their dad, who opened Thee Only Shoe Repair a decade before.
September 15, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson