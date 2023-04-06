50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News Local

Work starts next week on Highway 52 near Zumbrota

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction in two separate work zones between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.

Highway 52 Construction
Traffic is down to one lane in both directions on U.S. Highway 52 as crews work on a bridge south of Zumbrota on Aug. 2, 2022. Crews will again begin reducing lanes starting Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 4:53 PM

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — The drive to the Twin Cities from Rochester will take a little longer starting next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing for a construction project on U.S. Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls starting Monday, April 10, 2023. Crews will reduce traffic to a single lane in both directions north of Zumbrota in two separate work zones, according to MnDOT.

The northern work zone will see traffic on Highway 52 between Goodhue County Road 24 near Cannon Falls and just north of Goodhue County Road 9 traveling in the northbound lanes starting Thursday, April 13, weather permitting. The southern work zone will see traffic between 415th Street — just north of Goodhue County Road 50 — to just north of Goodhue County Road 68 (445th Street) in Zumbrota traveling in the northbound lanes starting the week of April 17.

ALSO READ

Motorist can expect single-lane closures, lane shifts and single lanes of traffic in each direction on the northbound lanes. Signs will give advance notice of lane changes, MnDOT said.

Permanent township and county road access closures to Highway 52 will occur in conjunction with the Highway 52 single lane of traffic in each direction. These closures are permanent to improve long-term safety along Highway 52 by reducing uncontrolled intersection access. Those closures include:

  • County Road 14 to Highway 52 (southbound) starting April 13.
  • Close access of County Road 1 (southbound and northbound) starting April 13.
  • County Road 50 Boulevard to Highway 52 (southbound and northbound) starting April 17.
  • 142nd Avenue Way (southbound) starting April 17.
MnDOT Map.jpg
A map showing U.S. Highway 52 construction north of Zumbrota. Crews will begin reducing lanes starting Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

Additional county and township roads along with driveways will have access restrictions to Highway 52 in conjunction with the single lane of traffic in each direction on the northbound lanes. The restrictions will prohibit the use of left turns to all traffic except emergency vehicles. Access to and from the following roads will be limited to right-in and right-out movements only.

Roads with restricted access include:

  • Skunk Hollow Trail, April 13.
  • Wagner Hill Way, April 13.
  • Additional local roads and driveways in the northern work zone, April 13.
  • 145th Avenue Way, April 17.
  • Goodhue County Road 7, April 17.
  • Sherwood Trail, April 17.
  • 165th Avenue – Closed west of Highway 52 (southbound), April 17.

The construction represents the third year of a three-year, $69.7 million resurfacing and reconstruction project that included replacement of bridges and, notably, the construction of an interchange and underpass where Minnesota Highway 57 and Goodhue County Road 8 meet Highway 52 near Hader.

For more information on the project, visit dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy52-hader-southbound-improvements.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.





